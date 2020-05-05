Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 63.7% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.13, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.48 and a one-year low of $66.30. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has an average volume of 2.72M.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

