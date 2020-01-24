Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cascend Securities and Longbow Research gave Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Charter Equity. Analyst Edward F. Snyder upgraded Skyworks Solutions to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.19, close to its 52-week high of $128.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is ranked #719 out of 5866 analysts.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.18, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Longbow Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions’ market cap is currently $21.84B and has a P/E ratio of 26.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWKS in relation to earlier this year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

