Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gets a Buy Rating from Cascend Securities

In a report released today, Eric Ross from Cascend Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.31, close to its 52-week high of $122.89.

Ross has an average return of 27.9% when recommending Skyworks Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #2179 out of 5775 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.75.

The company has a one-year high of $122.89 and a one-year low of $62.91. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has an average volume of 1.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWKS in relation to earlier this year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

