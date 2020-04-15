Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.6% and a 34.8% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.11, which is a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.48 and a one-year low of $66.30. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has an average volume of 2.84M.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

