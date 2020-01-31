SkyWest (SKYW) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Buy rating on SkyWest (SKYW) today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Syth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwest Airlines, Ryanair Holdings, and Delta Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SkyWest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.50.

The company has a one-year high of $66.52 and a one-year low of $49.35. Currently, SkyWest has an average volume of 236.3K.

Sky West, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scheduled passenger services in the United States of America, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following three segments: SkyWest Airlines, ExpressJet, and SkyWest Leasing. The SkyWest Airlines segment provides as well as Mexico and Canada.