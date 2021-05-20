SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis maintained a Buy rating on SkyWater Technology (SKYT) yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 73.3% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Smart Global Holdings, and Tower Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SkyWater Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, implying a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

SkyWater Technology Inc is a pure-play technology foundry that offers advanced semiconductor development and manufacturing services from its fabrication facility, in Minnesota and advanced packaging services from the Florida facility. It specializes in advanced Innovation Engineering Services and volume manufacturing of a wide variety of differentiated integrated circuits.