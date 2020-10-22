Skyline Champion (SKY) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on June 9, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Skyline Champion (SKY), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Vulcan Materials, and Summit Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyline Champion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.20, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on June 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Skyline Champion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $273 million and net profit of $11.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $372 million and had a net profit of $17.38 million.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.