Skyline Champion (SKY) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Skyline Champion (SKY) on March 16 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.48, close to its 52-week low of $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Skyline Champion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing a 71.3% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Skyline Champion’s market cap is currently $877.2M and has a P/E ratio of 14.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.86.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

