Skyline Champion (SKY) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on Skyline Champion (SKY) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Skyline Champion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.60.

Skyline Champion’s market cap is currently $1.47B and has a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.72.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.