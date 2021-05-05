Skillz (SKLZ) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Skillz (SKLZ) today and set a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.48, close to its 52-week low of $9.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 75.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skillz is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.92, implying a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SKLZ in relation to earlier this year.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

