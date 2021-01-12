Skillz (SKLZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Skillz (SKLZ) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.50, close to its 52-week high of $24.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Skillz has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

