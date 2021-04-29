Skillz (SKLZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Skillz (SKLZ), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skillz with a $29.00 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SKLZ in relation to earlier this year.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.