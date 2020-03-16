Skechers USA (SKX) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Skechers USA (SKX), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.53, equals to its 52-week low of $22.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.6% success rate. Boruchow covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skechers USA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.75.

The company has a one-year high of $44.50 and a one-year low of $22.52. Currently, Skechers USA has an average volume of 2.01M.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. engages in designing, development and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales.