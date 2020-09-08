Skechers USA (SKX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Skechers USA (SKX) on September 1. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.0% and a 35.4% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Skechers USA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.83.

The company has a one-year high of $44.50 and a one-year low of $17.06. Currently, Skechers USA has an average volume of 1.61M.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. engages in designing, development and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The Domestic Wholesale Sales segment distributes footwear through the domestic wholesale distribution channels: department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers. The International Wholesale Sales segment includes international direct subsidiary sales and international distributor sales. The Retail Sales segment refers to e-commerce which operates through the concept stores, factory outlet stores, and warehouse outlet stores. The company was founded by Robert Greenberg and Michael Greenberg in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

