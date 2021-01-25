Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 70.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s market cap is currently $1.42B and has a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.24.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment comprises first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity, and other investments. The company was founded in July 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.