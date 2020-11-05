Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 66.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending with a $19.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s market cap is currently $1.17B and has a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment comprises first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity, and other investments. The company was founded in July 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.