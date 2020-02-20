Six Flags (SIX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Six Flags (SIX) today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.34, close to its 52-week low of $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Six Flags has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.88, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.52 and a one-year low of $29.96. Currently, Six Flags has an average volume of 1.42M.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.