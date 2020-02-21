Six Flags (SIX) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Tim Conder maintained a Sell rating on Six Flags (SIX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.89, close to its 52-week low of $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 61.0% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, Harley-Davidson, and Malibu Boats.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Six Flags with a $41.50 average price target.

Six Flags’ market cap is currently $2.7B and has a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.24.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.