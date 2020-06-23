Six Flags (SIX) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Tim Conder maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags (SIX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Patrick Industries, Acushnet Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Six Flags has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.25, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Six Flags’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $103 million and GAAP net loss of $84.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a GAAP net loss of $69.13 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

