Six Flags (SIX) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags (SIX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Six Flags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, implying a -12.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Six Flags’ market cap is currently $2B and has a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SIX in relation to earlier this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

