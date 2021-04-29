Six Flags (SIX) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Brett Andress from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Six Flags (SIX), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.91, close to its 52-week high of $51.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 74.2% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, OneWater Marine, and Vista Outdoor.

Six Flags has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.67, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report released today, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Six Flags’ market cap is currently $4.09B and has a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIX in relation to earlier this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.