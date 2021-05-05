SiTime Corporation (SITM) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to SiTime Corporation (SITM), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 74.3% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SiTime Corporation with a $125.00 average price target, a 40.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $151.78 and a one-year low of $20.20. Currently, SiTime Corporation has an average volume of 252.7K.

SiTime Corp. engages in developing, designing and selling silicon timing systems solutions. Its products include precision super-TCXOs, super-TCXOs, 32 kHz XO solutions, 32 kHz TCXOs, 1 Hz to 1 MHz XO/TCXOs, µPower oscillators, low power, low jitter, differential, and high-temp oscillators, AEC-Q100 automotive and clock generators. The company was founded by Markus Lutz and Aaron Partridge in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.