SiTime Corporation (SITM) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation (SITM) on October 19 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.14, close to its 52-week high of $98.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 65.8% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SiTime Corporation with a $90.00 average price target, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on SiTime Corporation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.47 million and GAAP net loss of $5.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SITM in relation to earlier this year.

SiTime Corp. engages in developing, designing and selling silicon timing systems solutions. Its products include precision super-TCXOs, super-TCXOs, 32 kHz XO solutions, 32 kHz TCXOs, 1 Hz to 1 MHz XO/TCXOs, µPower oscillators, low power, low jitter, differential, and high-temp oscillators, AEC-Q100 automotive and clock generators. The company was founded by Markus Lutz and Aaron Partridge in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.