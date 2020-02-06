SiTime Corporation (SITM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Roth Capital gave SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.75, close to its 52-week high of $30.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 73.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SiTime Corporation with a $32.75 average price target, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.60 and a one-year low of $16.05. Currently, SiTime Corporation has an average volume of 105.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SITM in relation to earlier this year.

SiTime Corp. engages in developing, designing and selling silicon timing systems solutions. Its products include precision super-TCXOs, super-TCXOs, 32 kHz XO solutions, 32 kHz TCXOs, 1 Hz to 1 MHz XO/TCXOs, µPower oscillators, low power, low jitter, differential, and high-temp oscillators, AEC-Q100 automotive and clock generators.