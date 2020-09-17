SiTime Corporation (SITM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Roth Capital gave SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Monolithic Power.

SiTime Corporation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50.

The company has a one-year high of $81.60 and a one-year low of $15.42. Currently, SiTime Corporation has an average volume of 141K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SITM in relation to earlier this year.

SiTime Corp. engages in developing, designing and selling silicon timing systems solutions. Its products include precision super-TCXOs, super-TCXOs, 32 kHz XO solutions, 32 kHz TCXOs, 1 Hz to 1 MHz XO/TCXOs, µPower oscillators, low power, low jitter, differential, and high-temp oscillators, AEC-Q100 automotive and clock generators. The company was founded by Markus Lutz and Aaron Partridge in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.