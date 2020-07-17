SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.87, close to its 52-week high of $119.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $104.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $119.42 and a one-year low of $53.29. Currently, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average volume of 346.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.