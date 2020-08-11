SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Buy rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) on August 4 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.45, close to its 52-week high of $132.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Illinois Tool Works, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SiteOne Landscape Supply is a Hold with an average price target of $118.38.

The company has a one-year high of $132.32 and a one-year low of $53.29. Currently, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average volume of 352.4K.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.