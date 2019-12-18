SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.17, close to its 52-week high of $92.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $72.83, implying a -18.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SiteOne Landscape Supply’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $34.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $29.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SITE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.