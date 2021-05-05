SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $185.73, close to its 52-week high of $189.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 87.0% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SiteOne Landscape Supply is a Hold with an average price target of $157.33.

Based on SiteOne Landscape Supply’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $675 million and net profit of $11.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $535 million and had a net profit of $2.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SITE in relation to earlier this year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.