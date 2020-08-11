SITE Centers (SITC) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai maintained a Hold rating on SITE Centers (SITC) on July 29 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Tsai covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Retail Properties of America, and Spirit Realty Capital.

SITE Centers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.54, implying a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on SITE Centers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $108 million and GAAP net loss of $4.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $129 million and had a net profit of $17.28 million.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.