SITE Centers (SITC) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Hold rating on SITE Centers (SITC) today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.81, close to its 52-week high of $13.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Equity Residential, and Invitation Homes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SITE Centers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.17, representing a -12.3% downside. In a report issued on February 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.83 and a one-year low of $3.60. Currently, SITE Centers has an average volume of 1.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SITC in relation to earlier this year.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.