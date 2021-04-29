Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Bryan Kraft from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), with a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraft is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Kraft covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, and Charter Communications.

Sirius XM Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.10, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.14 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, Sirius XM Holdings has an average volume of 23.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIRI in relation to earlier this year.

New York-based Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company, which provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine.