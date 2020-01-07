Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and FBN Securities gave Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Pivotal Research. Analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings today and set a price target of $8.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.07, close to its 52-week high of $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Liberty Global C, and Dish Network.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sirius XM Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.10, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Sirius XM Holdings’ market cap is currently $31.5B and has a P/E ratio of 35.26. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -42.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIRI in relation to earlier this year.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine.