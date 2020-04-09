Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Pivotal Research gave Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.1% and a 41.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Sirius XM Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.89, representing a 40.3% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $5.90 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sirius XM Holdings’ market cap is currently $22.82B and has a P/E ratio of 25.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.