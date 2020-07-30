Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Hold rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Warner Music Group, and AMC Networks.

Sirius XM Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.51.

The company has a one-year high of $7.40 and a one-year low of $4.11. Currently, Sirius XM Holdings has an average volume of 30.07M.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.