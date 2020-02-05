Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) yesterday and set a price target of $8.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.21, close to its 52-week high of $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Liberty Global C, and Dish Network.

Sirius XM Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.44, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Based on Sirius XM Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion and net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $251 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIRI in relation to earlier this year.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine.