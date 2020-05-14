Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Sirius XM Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.07, implying a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Sirius XM Holdings’ market cap is currently $22.86B and has a P/E ratio of 23.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.97.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.