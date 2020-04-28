Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) today and set a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sirius XM Holdings with a $6.57 average price target, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on April 20, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Sirius XM Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion and net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 billion and had a net profit of $251 million.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.