Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.9% and a 29.6% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sirius XM Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.63, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.41 and a one-year low of $4.12. Currently, Sirius XM Holdings has an average volume of 27.91M.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.