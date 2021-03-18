Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on March 15, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sio Gene Therapies with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.74 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, Sio Gene Therapies has an average volume of 2.63M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.