Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) and a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sio Gene Therapies with a $7.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.74 and a one-year low of $1.86. Currently, Sio Gene Therapies has an average volume of 1.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SIOX in relation to earlier this year.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.