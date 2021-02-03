Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at B.Riley Financial

Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) received a Buy rating and a $22.00 price target from B.Riley Financial analyst Zachary Silver on March 18. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Entercom Communications, Nexstar Media Group, and CuriosityStream.

Sinclair Broadcast has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, a -16.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.04 and a one-year low of $10.58. Currently, Sinclair Broadcast has an average volume of 1.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBGI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in the provision of content on local television stations and digital and other platforms. It operates through Broadcast segment. The Broadcast segment provides free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through local television stations. Its primary channels consists of network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming. The company was founded by Julian Sinclair Smith in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.