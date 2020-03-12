Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained a Hold rating on Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.44, close to its 52-week low of $15.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sinclair Broadcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.33, representing an 119.0% upside. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.57 and a one-year low of $15.99. Currently, Sinclair Broadcast has an average volume of 1.66M.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in the provision of content on local television stations and digital and other platforms. It operates through the Local News and Marketing Services, and Sports segments.