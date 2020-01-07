Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained a Hold rating on Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.76, close to its 52-week low of $28.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 54.6% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, ViacomCBS, and Netflix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sinclair Broadcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.67.

Based on Sinclair Broadcast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion and GAAP net loss of $60 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $206 million.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in the provision of content on local television stations and digital and other platforms. It operates through Broadcast segment. The Broadcast segment provides free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through local television stations.