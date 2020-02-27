Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.36, close to its 52-week low of $22.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 49.3% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sinclair Broadcast with a $36.00 average price target.

Based on Sinclair Broadcast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion and net profit of $44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $206 million.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in the provision of content on local television stations and digital and other platforms. It operates through Broadcast segment. The Broadcast segment provides free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through local television stations.