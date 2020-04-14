Silvergate Capital (SI) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Silvergate Capital (SI), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 58.5% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

Silvergate Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $16.96 and a one-year low of $7.60. Currently, Silvergate Capital has an average volume of 71.86K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SI in relation to earlier this year.

Silvergate Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and loan services. It focuses on the financial infrastructure solutions and services for participants in the nascent and digital currency industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.