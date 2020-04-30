SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 28, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SilverCrest Metals (SILV), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SilverCrest Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.83, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.80 price target.

Based on SilverCrest Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $51.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.42 million.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano. The company was founded on June 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

