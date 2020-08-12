SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Buy rating on SilverCrest Metals (SILV) yesterday and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SilverCrest Metals with a $10.90 average price target, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on July 30, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.30 price target.

Based on SilverCrest Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SILV in relation to earlier this year.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano. The company was founded on June 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.