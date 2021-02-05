SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on SilverCrest Metals (SILV) on January 4 and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.93.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 55.2% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Alexco Resource, and Osisko Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SilverCrest Metals with a $12.22 average price target, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.65 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.88 and a one-year low of $3.28. Currently, SilverCrest Metals has an average volume of 903.8K.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano. The company was founded on June 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.