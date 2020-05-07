SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on SilverBow Resources (SBOW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -36.3% and a 16.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SilverBow Resources.

The company has a one-year high of $18.08 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, SilverBow Resources has an average volume of 277.9K.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.